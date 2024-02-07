Advertisement

Nivin Pauly marks his return to Tamil cinema with the highly anticipated film, Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai. The film, produced by Suresh Kamachi under V House Productions, made its grand premiere at the Rotterdam International Film Festival. The film managed to gain recognition and praise at the film festival.

Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai generates positive response

Anne Wabeke, Head of Communication at the Rotterdam Film Festival, expressed her enthusiasm for the movie, describing it as a captivating narrative woven with themes of love, empathy, and survival across centuries. The film has been officially chosen for the prestigious Big Screen Competition at the festival.

Directed by National Award winner Ram, known for his notable works like Peranp, Thangameenkal, Katrath Tamil, and Taramani, the film features Anjali as the female lead, with Tamil actor Soori playing a significant role. This collaboration marks a first-time partnership between Nivin Pauly and director Ram, promising a unique cinematic experience.

Who more do we know about Nivin Pauly's film?

The film showcases a stellar technical team, with NK Ekhambaram handling cinematography, Mathi VS overseeing editing, Stunt Silva choreographing action sequences, and Umesh J Kumar managing production design. With Yuvan Shankar Raja's musical genius, the film promises a sensory treat for audiences.

Yuvan Shankar Raja, a renowned music composer, has already released the first single from Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai in both Tamil and Malayalam languages.

About Nivin Pauly

Nivin Pauly is set to make his mark in the world of long-format web series with Pharma, Disney+ Hotstar's second Malayalam web series. Following the success of Kerala Crime Files, this upcoming series marks Pauly's debut on the OTT platform, adding another feather to his cap.

Known for his stellar performances in films like Neram, The Elder One, Premam, and Action Hero Biju, Nivin Pauly has a promising lineup of films ahead. Titles like Thaaram, Gauri, Dear Students, Gangster of Mundanmala, and Action Hero Biju 2 are eagerly awaited by fans.