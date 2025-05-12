No Thalapathy Vijay, No Leo 2: Lokesh Kanagaraj's Mega Plan For LCU Gets Shot Down By Fans

Lokesh Kanagaraj is gearing up for the release of his film Coolie. Headlined by Rajinikanth, the film will hit the big screens on August 14, and the promotions for the same have already begun. While talking at a promotional interview, the filmmaker unveiled his plans for the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). However, fans do not seem to align with his thoughts for LCU.

Lokesh Kanagraj talks about LCU

In a conversation with film critic Sudhir Srinivasan, Lokesh Kanagraj shared that he would love to collaborate with Thalapathy Vijay, but not in Leo, for Master. He, however, said with caution that since the actor has pivoted into politics, it might not be possible for him to return to films. Nevertheless, the director shared that he would like to reprise Vijay's character JD from Master and not Leo.



He said, “Only time can tell, and Vijay Anna has to decide. We can bring him in for a cameo, but I want to do Master with him. Everyone is waiting for Leo 2, but I want to do Master with him." He added, “I think there’s a part of that story which remains untold. It’s there in the first one without any conclusion. I just want to do that film. I personally like the vibe of JD very much. Leo is a strong character and people love it, but if you personally ask me, I have a proper idea for Master 2, and he also knows it. But it’s all about timing – he now has other things he wants to achieve."

Speaking specifically about LCU, Kanagraj shared, “After Coolie, I’ll start with Kaithi 2. I also have to do Vikram 2 with Kamal Sir, but I haven’t finished writing it yet. Finally, it has to be Leo 2, but we must plan it without keeping Leo Das in mind." The director's mention that Leo 2 might be made, but without Thalapathy Vijay, did not sit well with fans.



