Ravi Mohan's Rumoured Girlfriend Kenishaa Francis Takes Veiled Dig At Actor's Estranged Wife Aarti Ravi After Her Emotional Post On Abandonment

Ravi Mohan announced his separation from wife Aarti Ravi in 2024. However, the split was not mess-free as the Aarti first accused the actor of blindsiding her and then shared that he had abandoned their family and sons, leaving them battling a financial crisis. This came after the actor's public appearance with his rumoured girlfriend, Kenishaa Francis, at a wedding function. Following Aartis's emotional plea, Kenishaa has taken to her Instagram account to share a note which appears to be a dig at the actor's estranged wife.



What did Kenishaa say about Ravi Mohan's wife?

On May 11, Kenishaa Francis took to her Instagram account to point out that she wore a gold outfit on day 1 and a green outfit on day 2 and asked her fans about what colour she should wear next. This is a reference to Aarti's note in which she highlighted that Ravi Mohan has moved on in ‘gold', which was an indicator of the actor twinning with Kenishaa at a wedding function.



A screengrab of Kenishaa's post | Image: Instagram

Along with this, Kenishaa also wrote, "PS: if anyone's got anything else to say to me, then try and come say it to my face. Let's see what you got! Don't use your PR, or use it - couldn't care. And all you ladies screaming instead of sweeping your own floor - just kinda woman up a bit more, please? All of you sound like you need some attention now :) Peace, love and warmest hugs to the remaining... 9,99,999,9999... of you. Thank you for your love and support."

Through her note, Kenishaa alleged that Aarti is using ‘PR’ and seeking attention.

Aarti Ravi pens emotional note for sons Aarav and Ayaan on Mother's Day as actor makes relationship with Kenishaa Francis public

A day after Ravi Mohan and Kenishaa Francis attended a wedding ceremony together, Aarti Ravi took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos and videos with her sons Aarav and Ayaan on Mother's Day. She shared the photos with the note, “I see the way you look at me— as if checking if I’m okay, when it’s really you I worry about. You’re growing up in ways I can’t slow down. You shouldn’t have had to grow up this way. But here you are—braver than most, and still kind. There are battles I fight with a straight spine only because I know you’re watching. And I fight them softer, because I know you’re still boys.”



She added, "This Mother’s Day, I don’t celebrate myself. I honour the two souls who walk beside me— with a strength I could never teach, but am proud to witness. You are still boys, but already becoming the kind of men this world will be lucky to meet. Aarav, Ayaan -We may be walking through fire but we’re walking through it together 🤍"



