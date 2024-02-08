Advertisement

Popular Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is currently celebrating his 46th birthday and this time seems deemed fit to relieve an anecdote from his life. In an old interview with cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube channel, director Vetri Maaran shared intriguing trivia about his epic gangster film, Vada Chennai, starring Dhanush in the lead role.

The characters portrayed by Kishore, Andrea Jeremiah, Samuthirakani and Ameer garnered praise and contributed to the film's outstanding success.

Dhanush in Vada Chennai | Image: IMDb

Did you know Vijay Sethupathi was offered to play Rajan?

Director Vetri revealed that the role of Rajan, essayed by Ameer, was initially offered to Vijay Sethupathi. However, due to scheduling conflicts with other commitments, Vijay couldn't take on the role. Following this, the director approached Telugu actor Ravi Teja, who expressed interest but was unable to commit due to his packed schedule during the shooting in Pondicherry.

Vada Chennai | Image: IMDb

With time ticking down and the need for a suitable actor for the role of Rajan, Vetri Maaran and his team made a last-minute decision to cast director Ameer. Remarkably, Ameer agreed to take on the role without even listening to the script. Vetri recounted the conversation with Ameer and said that despite initial doubts, Ameer took up the role after hearing the narration.

More about Vada Chennai

Vada Chennai was released in 2018 and is a gangster thriller that delves into the lives of characters like Anbu, Rajan, Senthil, Guna, and Chandra. The storyline follows Anbu's journey from a carrom player entering the world of crime, exploring the dynamics of loyalty and betrayal. Known for its cult status in Kollywood, Vada Chennai received critical acclaim with a sequel still in anticipation.

Vijay Sethupathi | Image: Facebook/vijaysethupathi

Vijay was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas opposite Katrina Kaif which opened to positive reviews on January 12th 2024.