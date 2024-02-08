English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 23:45 IST

Not Dhanush, This Actor Was The Initial Choice For Vetrimaaran's Vada Chennai

As Vijay Sethupathi celebrates his 46th birthday, here's an interesting anecdote from the actor's life where he missed out to star in Vada Chennai.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Dhanush
Dhanush | Image:Dhanush
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Popular Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is currently celebrating his 46th birthday and this time seems deemed fit to relieve an anecdote from his life. In an old interview with cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube channel, director Vetri Maaran shared intriguing trivia about his epic gangster film, Vada Chennai, starring Dhanush in the lead role.

The characters portrayed by Kishore, Andrea Jeremiah, Samuthirakani and Ameer garnered praise and contributed to the film's outstanding success.

Advertisement
Dhanush in Vada Chennai | Image: IMDb

Did you know Vijay Sethupathi was offered to play Rajan?

Director Vetri revealed that the role of Rajan, essayed by Ameer, was initially offered to Vijay Sethupathi. However, due to scheduling conflicts with other commitments, Vijay couldn't take on the role. Following this, the director approached Telugu actor Ravi Teja, who expressed interest but was unable to commit due to his packed schedule during the shooting in Pondicherry.

Advertisement
Vada Chennai | Image: IMDb

With time ticking down and the need for a suitable actor for the role of Rajan, Vetri Maaran and his team made a last-minute decision to cast director Ameer. Remarkably, Ameer agreed to take on the role without even listening to the script. Vetri recounted the conversation with Ameer and said that despite initial doubts, Ameer took up the role after hearing the narration.

More about Vada Chennai

Vada Chennai was released in 2018 and is a gangster thriller that delves into the lives of characters like Anbu, Rajan, Senthil, Guna, and Chandra. The storyline follows Anbu's journey from a carrom player entering the world of crime, exploring the dynamics of loyalty and betrayal. Known for its cult status in Kollywood, Vada Chennai received critical acclaim with a sequel still in anticipation.

Vijay Sethupathi | Image: Facebook/vijaysethupathi

Vijay was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas opposite Katrina Kaif which opened to positive reviews on January 12th 2024.

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 23:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement