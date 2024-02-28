English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 23:20 IST

Not Soundarya, THIS Actress Was The First Choice To Star Opposite Rajinikanth In Padayappa

Not Soundarya, THIS Actress Was The First Choice To Star Opposite Rajinikanth In Padayappa

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rajinikanth in Lal Salaam
Rajinikanth | Image:instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

Not Soundarya, THIS Actress Was The First Choice To Star Opposite Rajinikanth In Padayappa. Nagma was the first choice.

Published February 27th, 2024 at 23:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

CAA Is Right

21 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

2 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

5 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

5 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

7 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

7 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

7 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

7 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

7 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

7 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

8 hours ago
Jennifer

Jennifer's Workout Video

8 hours ago
Vidyut

Vidyut Greets His Fans

8 hours ago
Francis Ngannou

Ngannou's extreme power

8 hours ago
Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

9 hours ago
RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

a day ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Director Tigmanshu Dhulia Calls Mainstream Actors 'Terrible'

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  2. Rishabh Pant shares recovery update with fans

    Web Stories15 minutes ago

  3. Govinda Used To Make Big B Wait On Set For 6-7 Hours, BMCM Actor Says

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  4. Did Gangster Kapil Sangwan Get INLD Leader Nafe Singh Rathee Killed?

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Venue Decks Up To Welcome Int'l Celebs

    Entertainment20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo