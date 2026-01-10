Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 1: Sivakarthikeyan's Film Mints ₹11.50 Crore In Absence Of Competitor Jana Nayagan

Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 1: The release of Sivakarthikeyan's political drama set in the mid 1960s faced major hurdles ahead of its release. First, it was pegged as a box office rival to Thalapathy Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan. This generated criticism, but Vijay's film got postponed last minute pending CBFC clearance, paving the way for Parasakthi's solo release. However, the censor board asked makers to add numerous cuts to the movie given its overtly political themes. After release, the film received mixed reviews. It still managed to secure a double digit opening in India.

Parasakthi performs well on day 1

Sivakarthikeyan's film minted ₹11.50 crore on day 1 in India. This is the collection of the movie when its box office rival Jana Nayagan didn't even release. As Pongal is approaching the collection is expected to rise or at least remain steady. Even though the reviews of the film are mixed, Sivakarthikeyan's fandom is pulling in audiences to cinema halls.

Parasakthi is based on the anti-Hindi agitations of 1965 in Tamil Nadu | Image: X

While Parasakthi may have averted a clash with Jana Nayagan, Karthi's much awaited action comedy Vaa Vaathiyaar has been cleared to release on January 14. If this movie picks up with good word of mouth then Parasakthi will be facing major box office trouble.

What is the story of Parasakthi?

The film follows the anti-Hindi imposition movement of 1965 in Tamil Nadu and the protests that rocked the state in its aftermath. The movie also stars Ravi Mohan as the antagonist, Atharvaa and Sreeleela. Many in South India (particularly in Tamil Nadu) feared that Hindi would be imposed as the sole official language. They believed it would marginalise regional languages and cultures. What followed were widespread protests across the state. They were led largely by students and youth organisations. The primary storyline in Parasakthi unfolds in this context.