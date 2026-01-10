The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas Starrer Witnesses Over 50% Decline, Still To Cross ₹100 Crore Mark In India

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas leads this Telugu horror-comedy with fantastical elements. After release, The Raja Saab garnered mixed reviews and the same has been reflected in its box office performance. In the post Covid era, the Baahubali star's Radhe Shyam (2022) witnessed a similar opening and audience verdict leading to its commercial and critical failure. The Raja Saab seems to be facing a similar situation.

The Raja Saab collection dips on day 2

Including ₹9 crore in paid premieres on Thursday (January 8), The Raja Saab minted around ₹63 crore on 1st Friday. On day 2, the collection dropped to ₹25 crore in all languages. The decline in figures has been over 50%, which is not a good indication. As the collections are hit, social media is flooded with negative reviews of the film, further lowering the audience's interest in it.

The Raja Saab is performing poorly in Hindi also. On day 1, the dubbed version of horror-comedy collected ₹6 crore, which is way less than what the actor's recent releases like Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD made in Hindi. It is unlikely to pull in good numbers in North Indian territories and will rely heavily on Telugu states and overseas markets to sustain over the first weekend. Thereon, the real box office test will begin as new releases will crowd theatres on Sankranthi.

Film's runtime reduced after criticism

The Raja Saab is not impressing fans with its storyline and performances. Meanwhile, its 3.10 hour runtime is feeling like a "burden" to watchers. After criticism, the film's runtime is being cut down and new prints will be issued in theatres soon.