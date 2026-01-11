₹10 Crore Budget And A 1st Time Director, This Indian Film Has Had Most Remakes

Remakes of popular movies are very common in the Indian film industry. Hit South movies have been remade in Hindi and other regional languages and popular Hindi movies have been remade in the South. One particular Telugu film became such a cult hit upon release that it was remade in most Indian languages and even holds the record for the highest number of remakes for an Indian film in other languages.

In 2005, Siddharth and Trisha featured in Prabhudeva's debut directorial, the Telugu romantic drama Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana. The film became an instant blockbuster and its success was driven by the film's emotional storyline, power-packed performances of the lead and supporting cast and Devi Sri Prasad's foot tapping music. Moreover, Siddharth and Trisha’s chemistry as Santosh and Siri made it a cult classic.

The reported budget of the film was ₹10 crore but its reception and the remakes it spawned turned it into a timeless classic. While a success story at the box office, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana achieved iconic status after filmmakers started to remake it other languages. This film has been remade in 9 languages - Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, Manipuri, Odia, Bangladeshi, Nepali, Hindi and Punjabi. Not all of these remakes were hit though.

Advertisement

In Hindi, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana remake was directed by Prabhudeva himself. Titled Ramaiya Vastavaiya (2013), it could not be a hit. The movie starred debutant Girish Kumar alongside screen icon Kamal Haasan's duaghter Shruti Haasan.

Tamil stars Trisha and Siddharth star in Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana | Image: X

Advertisement