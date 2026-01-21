Parasakthi: Vijay Deverakonda Turned Down Cameo In Sivakarthikeyan Starrer, Director Reveals Why

Despite being mired in a controversy over its planned release alongside Thalapathy Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan, Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi could not impress fans and emerged as a flop. The period political drama hit the big screens on January 10 after last minute clearance from CBFC. However, despite all the talks surrounding the movie, the box office returns have been dismal.

In a recent interview, director Sudha Kongara revealed how she planned on adding cameo roles to her movie just like in Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer, starring Rajinikanth. However, after she realised how well the cameo roles were done in Jailer, she dropped a similar idea for her movie. Jailer featured small but impactful parts by Shivarajkumar, Jackie Shroff and Mohanlal. The roles added an edge to the comedy action drama and now, all eyes are on the actors' return in the upcoming sequel.

"When I saw the cameos in Jailer, I felt surprised as it was also my idea for Parasakthi. But the idea was beautiful in Jailer. For Parasakthi, it was very apt as we are involving language-based things in the pre-climax," Sudha revealed.

Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda's next release is Rowdy Janardhana | Image: Instagram

The director also shared that she initially offered the cameo role in Parasakthi to Vijay Deverakonda. However, he could not do it due to his busy schedule and the part was eventually played by Rana Daggubati. "I approached Vijay Deverakonda for Rana’s role, but he was busy in Kingdom shoot. We had planned Parasakthi as a pan-India film. If VD had accepted, it would have been a proper pan-India film,” Sudha shared.

Advertisement