Parasakthi Vs Jana Nayagan: Here's Sivakarthikeyan's Message For Thalapathy Vijay Fans Over Pongal Clash

This year's Pongal is going to be special for Tamil movie fans. Thalapathy Vijay is arriving in cinema halls with his final film Jana Nayagan, anticipation for which is sky high. Advance booking have already commenced overseas and in some parts of India and the pre-sales figures have crossed ₹20 crore mark. The trailer of the movie has been released and now full-fledged advances will open from January 4. While there is immense fanfare surrounding Jana Nayagan, fans feel that its clash with Parasakthi is a politically motivated move.

How Jana Nayagan Vs Parasakthi clash has political undertones

Parasakthi’s release date was preponed from January 15 to January 10. Sivakarthikeyan's film is bankrolled by Dawn Pictures, a firm aligned with DMK-linked interests. Since Vijay and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) have positioned themselves as DMK's direct rival, it is being alleged that preponement of Parasakthi to clash with Jana Nayagan is a politically motivated move to hurt the latter's box office returns and affect Vijay's image before he plunges fully into politics ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.

