Parasakthi Vs Jana Nayagan: Here's Sivakarthikeyan's Message For Thalapathy Vijay Fans Over Pongal Clash
Parasakthi’s release date was preponed from January 15 to January 10. Sivakarthikeyan, at the audio launch event of his upcoming movie, cleared the air on rift rumours with Thalapathy Vijay over box office clash.
This year's Pongal is going to be special for Tamil movie fans. Thalapathy Vijay is arriving in cinema halls with his final film Jana Nayagan, anticipation for which is sky high. Advance booking have already commenced overseas and in some parts of India and the pre-sales figures have crossed ₹20 crore mark. The trailer of the movie has been released and now full-fledged advances will open from January 4. While there is immense fanfare surrounding Jana Nayagan, fans feel that its clash with Parasakthi is a politically motivated move.
How Jana Nayagan Vs Parasakthi clash has political undertones
Parasakthi’s release date was preponed from January 15 to January 10. Sivakarthikeyan's film is bankrolled by Dawn Pictures, a firm aligned with DMK-linked interests. Since Vijay and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) have positioned themselves as DMK's direct rival, it is being alleged that preponement of Parasakthi to clash with Jana Nayagan is a politically motivated move to hurt the latter's box office returns and affect Vijay's image before he plunges fully into politics ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.
Sivakarthikeyan's message for fans
Sivakarthikeyan spoke about his film's clash with Vijay's Jana Nayagan on Pongal. He rubbished any rift rumours with his The GOAT co-star and encouraged everyone to watch Vijay's movie first. "One man has entertained us all for 33 years. So watch Jana Nayagan on January 9th, watch Parasakthi on January 10th. Celebrate. Let anyone say whatever they want. I will say it. This is Annan-Thambi Pongal," the Amaran star said at Parasakthi audio launch event. Based on true events, the film revolves around the Anti-Hindi agitations in Tamil Nadu that happened in 1965. It will release on January 10.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 3 January 2026 at 23:56 IST