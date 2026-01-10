Parasakthi X Review: Sivakarthikeyan's Movie Against Hindi Imposition Called 'Disastrous And Boring' But Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela Receive Praise

Parasakthi Movie Review: The Sivakarthikeyan starer hit the big screens on January 10, coinciding with the Pongal holiday. Ahead of the release, the film ran into trouble after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ordered 23 cuts. Following the clearance from the Censor Board, the movie was released to a fanfare. Cinegoers who watched the first shows of the movie took to their social media account to share their first response to the Sivakarthikeyan starrer.

Netizens review Parasakthi

Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi has received mixed reviews on X (formerly Twitter). Most posts about the film claim that it is dull. Some even stated that the film's climax is lengthy and the performances are subpar. Other netizens also criticised the film's long runtime and predictable plot.

