Updated 10 January 2026 at 10:18 IST
Parasakthi X Review: Sivakarthikeyan's Movie Against Hindi Imposition Called 'Disastrous And Boring' But Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela Receive Praise
Amid the controversy surrounding CBFC, Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi hit the big screens on January 10. Cinegoers who caught the first shows of the movie took to their social media to share their first response to the movie.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Parasakthi Movie Review: The Sivakarthikeyan starer hit the big screens on January 10, coinciding with the Pongal holiday. Ahead of the release, the film ran into trouble after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ordered 23 cuts. Following the clearance from the Censor Board, the movie was released to a fanfare. Cinegoers who watched the first shows of the movie took to their social media account to share their first response to the Sivakarthikeyan starrer.
Netizens review Parasakthi
Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi has received mixed reviews on X (formerly Twitter). Most posts about the film claim that it is dull. Some even stated that the film's climax is lengthy and the performances are subpar. Other netizens also criticised the film's long runtime and predictable plot.
Advertisement
Fans of Sivakarthikeyan have also left unimpressed with his acting skills in the movie. Most cinegoers shared that they found the first half of the film very dull and stretched. Some even argued that the movie's narration is slow and the acting is ‘cringeworthy’. Social media users shared that Sreeleela and Ravi Mohan's acting in the movie is the only ‘tolerable’ thing in Parasakthi.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 10 January 2026 at 10:18 IST