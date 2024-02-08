English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 14:24 IST

Pongal 2024: Rajinikanth Waves At His Fans Outside His Residence In Chennai, Extends Warm Wishes

Rajinikanth met with his fans outside his residence in Chennai on the occasion of Pongal and extended warm wishes to his fans with a bright smile.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rajinikanth, Ram Mandir
Rajinikanth | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rajinikanth, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Vettaiyan, celebrated Pongal with his family in Chennai. On the auspicious occasion of Pongal/Makar Sankranti 2024, Rajinikanth met with his fans and extended his warm wishes. The Jailer actor donned white ensemble for the joyous occasion to kickstart the festivities.

Rajinikanth meets his fans on Pongal 2024

On the occasion of Pongal and Makar Sankranti, Rajinikanth greeted his fans from his residence at Poes Garden in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The actor extended warm wishes to his fans with a bright smile on his fans and exuded happiness all along. He further waved at his fans who waited to catch his glimpse on the auspicious occasion. Rajinikanth even addressed the media on Pongal 2024 and met with his fans personally to commemorate the day.

Rajinikanth wished everyone a "Happy Pongal" and gave advice to his fans that if they have discipline in their life and honesty in their thinking, they can be at peace. He further said that life will be happy if there is honesty and morality. Rajinikanth also said that he prays to God on this special day with his family. The actor did not address any further issues. Several videos of Rajinikanth have surfaced online, take a look.

Rajinikanth looks dapper in new Vettaiyan poster

Rajinikanth is currently shooting his upcoming film Vettaiyan. TJ Gnanavel, the director of Jai Bhim, helms the film. In addition to Rajinikanth, the film will star Fahadh Faasil, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, Ritika Singh, and others in important roles.

Vettaiyan poster | Image: Lyca Productions/X

 

Ahead of the film's release and on the occasion of Pongal, the makers released a poster of Rajinikanth in his dapper avatar. In the poster, the Jailer actor was seen brandishing his gun and sharing his new look donning sunglasses. The makers shared the poster with the caption, "Happy Pongal 😇☀️🌾 wishes from the VETTAIYAN team! 🤗." May this harvest festival bring more colorful moments in your life! ✨." After Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth will team up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for Thalaivar 171.
 

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 14:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement