Rajinikanth, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Vettaiyan, celebrated Pongal with his family in Chennai. On the auspicious occasion of Pongal/Makar Sankranti 2024, Rajinikanth met with his fans and extended his warm wishes. The Jailer actor donned white ensemble for the joyous occasion to kickstart the festivities.

Rajinikanth meets his fans on Pongal 2024

On the occasion of Pongal and Makar Sankranti, Rajinikanth greeted his fans from his residence at Poes Garden in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The actor extended warm wishes to his fans with a bright smile on his fans and exuded happiness all along. He further waved at his fans who waited to catch his glimpse on the auspicious occasion. Rajinikanth even addressed the media on Pongal 2024 and met with his fans personally to commemorate the day.

Rajinikanth wished everyone a "Happy Pongal" and gave advice to his fans that if they have discipline in their life and honesty in their thinking, they can be at peace. He further said that life will be happy if there is honesty and morality. Rajinikanth also said that he prays to God on this special day with his family. The actor did not address any further issues. Several videos of Rajinikanth have surfaced online, take a look.

Rajinikanth looks dapper in new Vettaiyan poster

Rajinikanth is currently shooting his upcoming film Vettaiyan. TJ Gnanavel, the director of Jai Bhim, helms the film. In addition to Rajinikanth, the film will star Fahadh Faasil, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, Ritika Singh, and others in important roles.

Vettaiyan poster | Image: Lyca Productions/X

Ahead of the film's release and on the occasion of Pongal, the makers released a poster of Rajinikanth in his dapper avatar. In the poster, the Jailer actor was seen brandishing his gun and sharing his new look donning sunglasses. The makers shared the poster with the caption, "Happy Pongal 😇☀️🌾 wishes from the VETTAIYAN team! 🤗." May this harvest festival bring more colorful moments in your life! ✨." After Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth will team up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for Thalaivar 171.

