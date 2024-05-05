Advertisement

Rajinikanth starrer Coolie is facing legal trouble after legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja sent a copyright notice to the team. He slammed the producer for using his music without permission. Now, days after, Rajinikanth has reacted to the issue.

How did Rajinikanth react to the copyright issue?

The superstar was snapped at Chennai airport on Saturday where reporters asked him to react to Ilaiyaraaja’s copyright issue. He said, "The issue is between Ilaiyaraaja and producer Kalanithi Maran."

(A file photo of Rajinikanth | Image: Instagram)

All you need to know about Ilaiyaraaja vs Coolie team

Lokesh Kanagaraj recently announced the title of Rajinikanth starrer Coolie. He shared a video which opens with a thumping song titled Disco and introduces Rajini's character. The background music in the video has been reprogrammed by Anirudh Ravichander, originally composed by Ilaiyaraaja for the 1983 movie Thanga Magan. Days after the title announcement, Ilaiyaraaja issued a notice to production house Sun Pictures regarding the background song Disco (originally titled Vaa Vaa Pakkam Vaa in Thanga Magan).

In the statement, the composer claimed that the makers used the song Vaa Vaa Pakkam Vaa in Coolie's title announcement promo without his approval. He has asked the makers to get proper permission or remove the song from the promo. Ilaiyaraaja also warned that if the makers don't listen to him, he will seek legal action against them.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Now, it remains to be seen if both parties with come to aby conclusion.

What do we know about Coolie?

Helmed by Kanagaraj, the movie is set against the backdrop of gold smuggling. It will showcase Rajinikanth as a mafia don. Coolie won’t be part of LCU and is a standalone film. The production of the movie will reportedly start after the completion of Vettaiyan. It is scheduled to release in 2025.