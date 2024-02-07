Advertisement

The box office rivalry between Rajinikanth and Vijay has gained a lot of attention in Kollywood circles. Both celebrities' films are among the highest-grossing Kollywood productions of all time, with Vijay attempting to surpass the Superstar and Rajini enjoying consecutive commercial successes for the previous 25 years. In terms of Kollywood opening records and even closing numbers, Rajinikanth and Vijay are both in the lead.

What is the crow-eagle controversy?

The fights between Rajinikanth and Vijay’s fans have gotten more intense since Jailer and Leo were released last year. When the Robot star narrated a crow-eagle story at the Jailer audio launch event, everyone instantly assumed it was a rebuttal to Vijay.

Rajinikanth had said, "In the world of birds, a crow disturbs everyone, an eagle, however, remains undisturbed. When a crow bothers an eagle, the eagle doesn’t react; it simply moves on to the next stage.”

The idea of this analogy was that a superior force, such as an eagle, is unaffected by the actions of a crow. Vijay’s fans took this as a subtle jab toward their idol and began to bombard Rajinikanth with trolling messages.

Rajinikanth clears the air about rivalry with Vijay

As per Track Tollywood, at the audio launch event of Lal Salaam Rajinikanth clarified his crow-eagle speech. The actor said, “Many have misunderstood the 'Kaaka-kazhugu' story of mine as an attack to Vijay. It hurts me a lot that people are seeing it as competition. Both of us have said that we are exclusive of each other.”

Clarification from Superstar Rajinikanth at the #LalSalaamAudioLaunch about the KAAKA KAZHUGU speech. pic.twitter.com/8NzNC7Psz0 — Actor Vijay Universe (@ActorVijayUniv) January 26, 2024

Praising Vijay's journey as an actor, Rajinikanth added, “Vijay has grown up from a small level to a massive star, and now he is entering politics and doing social welfare too. I'm always his well-wisher. Please don't bring up such things again. I just wanted to say this clearly.”