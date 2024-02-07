Rajinikanth, Dhanush Jet Off To Ayodhya Ahead Of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony | Watch

Advertisement

The Ram Mandir inaugural ceremony will take place on January 22 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Ahead of the event, several celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Madhu Bhandarkar, and more made their way to Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha Ceremony. The list of coveted guests was joined by Rajinikanth and his son-in-law Dhanush earlier today, January 21. The duo was spotted in Chennai as they reached the airport to take a flight to Ayodhya.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Actors Rajinikanth and Dhanush leave for Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/emB7QkP7gy — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

Additionally, Anu Malik also reached Ayodhya earlier today. In a media interaction with ANI, the music composer said, “"I am heading to Ayodhya. It is a wonderful feeling and I am very emotional. This is a huge occasion. We will offer prayers at the Ram Temple."

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Music Composer Anu Malik arrives at Lucknow airport to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya tomorrow.



Anu Malik says "I am heading to Ayodhya. It is a wonderful feeling and I am very emotional. This is a huge occasion. We will offer prayers at… pic.twitter.com/vaLOTDfGno — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

Kangana Ranaut chants ‘Jai Shree Ram’

Kangana Ranaut was also seen departing from the Mumbai airport ahead of the consecration ceremony. While at the airport, the Queen star interacted with the members of the paparazzi and could also be heard chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’.

While speaking to the media at the airport, Kangana opened up about the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The actress asserted, “Our cultures and traditions are limitless. Our Indian roots are getting established again. This has been a struggle for many centuries. Ram Mandir is not just a temple and the Ram Murti is not just an idol, it is the Lord himself and his consciousness. This marks the beginning of a new era in India. Our happiness has no bounds. It is an emotional moment for all of us. I have been a devotee of Lord Ram and Ramayan. I must have done some good deeds in my past life, to be able to witness the historic moment.” She concluded her statement by chanting, “Jai Shree Ram”.

The seven-day Vedic rituals commenced on Tuesday in Ayodhya and will enter its last day today as the grand opening of the Ram Temple is scheduled on January 22.