Advertisement

Thalapathy Vijay's political entry has piqued the curiosity of many, fans and industry stakeholders alike. Recently, Rajinikanth, who is always pitted against Vijay at the box office, was asked about the latter's decision to enter politics in 2026 after quitting films. Thalaivar, however, while addressing the media in Chennai, reserved his comments on the matter.

Rajinikanth refrains from commenting on Vijay's political entry

When the Lal Salaam actor was asked about Vijay's political entry in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, the former said, "I don't want to speak about politics now (sic)." Earlier, Rajinikanth wished Vijay well for his political journey. Speaking to the media on February 6 in Chennai, the Jailer star "congratulated" Vijay on the next move in his professional and personal life.

Vijay to quit films post 2026

Speculations were rife for some time about Vijay making foray into Tamil Nadu politics and he made the official announcement earlier this week, also announcing the name of his party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam.

Vijay, known for films such as Leo, Mersal, Master and Bigil, will contest the 2026 Assembly polls in the state. His party would not support anybody in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for his upcoming film, titled GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu. He is also attached to feature in Thalapathy 69, which is not officially confirmed. Names like Atlee, Karthik Subbaraj, H Vinoth and Vetrimaaran are the frontrunners to helm what is believed to be Vijay's final movie.

Advertisement



