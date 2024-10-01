Published 02:56 IST, October 1st 2024
Rajinikanth Hospitalised In Chennai Before Vettaiyan Trailer Launch, To Undergo Elective Procedure
Rajinikanth arrived at a hospital in Chennai on Monday night and was taken under observation. He will undergo a medical procedure before Vettaiyan release.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rajinikanth will feature in Vettaiyan next | Image: @sunpictures/X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
00:22 IST, October 1st 2024