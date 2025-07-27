Rajinikanth Is Dedicating Two Hours Of His Life A Day To THIS Project, And It's Not Jailer 2

Updated 27 July 2025 at 14:35 IST
Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of Coolie, set to arrive in the cinema halls on August 14. His last release was Vettaiyan, directed by Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel but could not weave the same magic at the box office as Jailer, leaving fans wanting for more. However, there is good for the admirers of Thalaivar, as apart from working on Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, he is also taken up a passion project.
Rajinikanth is said to be writing his autobiography on the sets of Coolie. He started his career in the film industry in the 1970s and has gone on to become a bonafide icon in Indian cinema. His reported memoir will be something that fans will look forward to with immense zeal, Lokesh has shared that he is the only one privy to the details of Rajinikanth's memoir, which the latter has been penning on his film sets.
As per a report in 123Telugu, Rajinikanth has set aside at least 2 hours of his day to writing down his life experiences. The book will feature several crucial and unknown facts of the veteran Superstar that the world is yet to witness.
On the movies front, while Rajinikanth is awaiting the release of Coolie, also featuring Upendra, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Soubin Shahir among others, he is also going to feature in Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Jailer emerged as one of the highest grossing movies of 2023. The sequel has huge anticipation riding on it. It will mark the return of Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar, and additionally, Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna is also set to join the cast in an impactful cameo role. It might release next year.
