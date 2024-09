Published 18:00 IST, September 21st 2024

Rajinikanth Recalls Vettaiyan Co-star Big B's Financial Crisis Days: Whole Bollywood Was Laughing

Vettaiyan, helmed by TJ Gnanavel, marks the reunion of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan after 33 years. The duo was last seen together in the 1991 movie Hum.