Lal Salaam is all set to hit the big screens on February 9. The film is directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and will also feature her father, Rajinikanth, in a camero role. Rajinikanth will be seen playing the role of Moideen Bhai in the film. Amid the buzz surrounding the film following its trailer launch, a video of Rajinikanth has gone viral wherein he can be seen watching the trailer of Lal Salaam from the comfort of his friend's home.

Rajinikanth's reaction to Lal Salaam trailer is unmissable

There were many reaction videos on the internet, but one in particular stood out for Rajinikanth fans because it featured the actor watching the trailer for Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam. The videos were widely circulated online, and Rajinikanth was seen watching the trailer at home. The actor appeared elated and proud of the way the film turned out. As per reports, Rajinikanth was with Letsfame app founder Ajmal and Haj Association Aboobucker and their families.

What more do we know about Lal Salaam?

AR Rahman composed the music for the film Lal Salaam, which stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. Lyca Productions has financed the project, which is part of a film deal signed by Rajinikanth two years ago. The trailer for Lal Salaam indicated that it was all about religious harmony. Vishnu Vishal appears to be playing a Muslim villager who faces discrimination because of his religious identity.

Other actors in the film include Dhanya Balakrishnan, Senthil, Ravi Kumar, and Thambi Ramiah. It is set to be released on February 9.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is in Hyderabad filming his upcoming film Vettaiyan, which is directed by TJ Gnanavelraja. The film, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh, will be released in the latter half of 2024. Superstar will then collaborate with Lokesh Kanagaraj on an untitled film.