Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 11:33 IST

Rajinikanth Gets Emotional As He Watches Daughter Aishwarya's Lal Salaam Trailer | Watch

Lal Salaam is all set to hit the big screens on February 9. The film is directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and will also Rajinikanth, in a cameo role.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rajinikanth watches Lal Salaam trailer
Rajinikanth watches Lal Salaam trailer | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lal Salaam is all set to hit the big screens on February 9. The film is directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and will also feature her father, Rajinikanth, in a camero role. Rajinikanth will be seen playing the role of Moideen Bhai in the film. Amid the buzz surrounding the film following its trailer launch, a video of Rajinikanth has gone viral wherein he can be seen watching the trailer of Lal Salaam from the comfort of his friend's home.

 

Rajinikanth's reaction to Lal Salaam trailer is unmissable

There were many reaction videos on the internet, but one in particular stood out for Rajinikanth fans because it featured the actor watching the trailer for Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam. The videos were widely circulated online, and Rajinikanth was seen watching the trailer at home. The actor appeared elated and proud of the way the film turned out. As per reports, Rajinikanth was with Letsfame app founder Ajmal and Haj Association Aboobucker and their families.

Advertisement

What more do we know about Lal Salaam?

AR Rahman composed the music for the film Lal Salaam, which stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. Lyca Productions has financed the project, which is part of a film deal signed by Rajinikanth two years ago. The trailer for Lal Salaam indicated that it was all about religious harmony. Vishnu Vishal appears to be playing a Muslim villager who faces discrimination because of his religious identity.

Other actors in the film include Dhanya Balakrishnan, Senthil, Ravi Kumar, and Thambi Ramiah. It is set to be released on February 9.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is in Hyderabad filming his upcoming film Vettaiyan, which is directed by TJ Gnanavelraja. The film, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh, will be released in the latter half of 2024. Superstar will then collaborate with Lokesh Kanagaraj on an untitled film.

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 11:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

4 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

4 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

4 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

8 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

9 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

12 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate4 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 4 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement