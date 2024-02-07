English
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 23:16 IST

Totally Viral/ Rajinikanth's Grandson Imitates His Salaam Gesture At Lal Salaam Audio Launch

A video from the Lal Salaam audio launch event is going viral on the internet and it is not because of Rajinikanth, but because of his grandson.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rajinikanth
A screengrab from the video | Image:Rajinikanth Fans/X
Aishwarya Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of his upcoming directorial film Lal Salaam. The makers, on the occasion of Republic Day, held an audio launch of the film in Chennai and it was no less than a star-studded affair. Now, a video from the event is going viral on the internet and it is not because of Rajinikanth, but because of his grandson.

Rajinikantha's grandson's playful act caught on camera

In the viral video, Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya's son can be seen playfully imitating his grandfather's iconic Salaam gesture from the film. In the clip, the little boy is seen giggling and then mimicking Rajinikanth's trademark Salaam gesture, leaving everyone in splits. Rajinikanth's fan page shared the video on X and captioned it as "Cute".

Rajinikanth defends daughter Aishwarya's sanghi comment

The event was held at the Sri Sairam Institute of Technology and was attended by Rajinikanth-Latha, Aishwarya, Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth and other members of the crew. During the event, Aishwarya said, "I generally stay away from social media, but my team often tells me what's happening and keeps showing some posts. I used to get angry seeing them. We're human beings too. In recent times, many people call my father a Sanghi.”

She further mentioned, “I didn't know what it meant. I then asked someone what the meaning of Sanghi was, and they said that people who support a particular political party are called Sanghi. I'd like to make it clear here, that Rajinikanth is not a Sanghi. If he was, he wouldn't have done a film like Lal Salaam.”

Now defending his daughter, Rajinikanth said that Aishwarya didn’t use the word ‘Sanghi’ in the wrong sense.“My daughter never said that Sanghi [the term] was a bad word. She questioned why her father was being branded that way when he is into spirituality,” the superstar told media.

The film stars Vishnu and Vikranth in lead roles and Rajinikanth in an extended cameo. It is slated to release on February 9.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 23:16 IST

