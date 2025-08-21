Rajinikanth's 'Interference' Behind Coolie Failure? Tamil Star Reportedly Asked Lokesh Kanagaraj To Stuff Movie With Cameos

Rajinikanth starrer Coolie is running in cinema halls now. The actioner released on August 14 and clashed with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2. Both movies had huge hype surrounding them but the box office receipts tell a different story. While War 2 has been a complete washout with its reported budget exceeding ₹400 crore and returns not up to the mark, Coolie has seen a somewhat similar fate.

Also read: Malayalam Mystery Thriller Soothravakyam Streaming On 3 OTT Platforms

Many have called it the worst movie from Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director behind the famed LCU. Others downright criticised Coolie's narrative, saying it lacked vision and wasn't taut. As Sun Pictures have been handed a box office dud, reports floating around have suggested that Rajinikanth might be behind the failure of Coolie.

As per a report in 123Telugu, trade circles in Kollywood are abuzz with speculation that the Tamil superstar might have suggested to Lokesh that he adds cameo roles in the movie. Additionally, it is being claimed that he may also have altered the script and changed the narrative style, thus restricting Lokesh's freedom to build a stronger and a tighter narrative. The cameos in the movie include Aamir Khan as Dahaa and Upendra as Kaleesha.

Both these characters are introduced too late in Coolie and barely leave an impact on the audience. It appears as if the cameos have been stuffed into the movie rather than them emerging out of the narrative requirements. Pooja Hegde features in the Monica song with Shoubin Shahir. The track has gone viral, with many praising Anirudh's peppy number and the actors' lively performances.