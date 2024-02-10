English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 17:05 IST

Rajinikanth Shares Update On Vettaiyan Shoot, Thalaivar 171 With Lokesh Kanagaraj

Vettaiyan, billed as an entertainer with a message, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth | Image:lycaproductions
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rajinikanth, who is currently working on the multi-starrer Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, shared a major update on the film's shoot. The movie is near completion, as hinted by the Thalaivar during a recent press meet in Chennai after the release of Lal Salaam.  

Vettaiyan nearing completion

Vettaiyan has been filming with its cast and crew since last year. According to the lead actor Rajinikanth, the shooting of the film is 80 percent complete. Only 20 percent of the shoot remains, he shared. The Tamil film, which was announced in March 2023, will be directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame.  

Vettaiyan, billed as an entertainer with a message, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander is attached to compose the music for the movie, to be produced by Subaskaran.

Rajinikanth to begin Thalaivar 171 shoot soon

In the same press meet., Rajinikanth also hinted that he will begin the shooting of Thalaivar 171 right after he wraps up Vettaiyan shoot. The untitled project is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. When the film with Rajinikanth was hinted at the Lokesh at the the of Leo promotions, it was expected to be part of of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) comprising of titles like Kaithi, Vikram and Leo but soon Lokesh clarified that his film with Rajinikanth is not part of the LCU but an independent project. Regardless, there are high expectations riding on this mass combo for an entertaining film.  

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 17:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

3 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

3 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

4 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

20 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

20 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

20 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

21 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Falls Prey To Cybercrime Incident

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  2. Rugby India to launch Rugby Premier League

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  3. BREAKING: Baba Siddique Joins NCP After Ditching Congress in Maharashtra

    Lok Sabha Elections29 minutes ago

  4. Tejashwi Yadav Puts All RJD MLAs and MLCs Under House Arrest

    Politics News30 minutes ago

  5. What is EPIC Number In A Voter ID Card? Your Key to Electoral Identity..

    Lok Sabha Elections34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement