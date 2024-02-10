Advertisement

Rajinikanth, who is currently working on the multi-starrer Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, shared a major update on the film's shoot. The movie is near completion, as hinted by the Thalaivar during a recent press meet in Chennai after the release of Lal Salaam.

Vettaiyan nearing completion

Vettaiyan has been filming with its cast and crew since last year. According to the lead actor Rajinikanth, the shooting of the film is 80 percent complete. Only 20 percent of the shoot remains, he shared. The Tamil film, which was announced in March 2023, will be directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame.

Vettaiyan, billed as an entertainer with a message, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander is attached to compose the music for the movie, to be produced by Subaskaran.

Rajinikanth to begin Thalaivar 171 shoot soon

In the same press meet., Rajinikanth also hinted that he will begin the shooting of Thalaivar 171 right after he wraps up Vettaiyan shoot. The untitled project is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. When the film with Rajinikanth was hinted at the Lokesh at the the of Leo promotions, it was expected to be part of of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) comprising of titles like Kaithi, Vikram and Leo but soon Lokesh clarified that his film with Rajinikanth is not part of the LCU but an independent project. Regardless, there are high expectations riding on this mass combo for an entertaining film.