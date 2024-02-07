Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

February 5th, 2024 at 15:57 IST

Rajinikanth Talks About Sanatana Dharma, Communal Harmony At Lal Salaam Event

Rajinikanth was in attendance at the Lal Salaam audio release event where he talked about the importance of Sanatana Dharma and communal harmony.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth | Image:lycaproductions/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rajinikanth, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Vettaiyan, was also in attendance at the Lal Salaam audio release event. There, Rajinikanth gave a speech about the purpose and importance of religions. He emphasised that people sometimes misuse the power of religion to create conflicts among people.

Rajinikanth explains Sanatana Dharma

At the Lal Salaam event, Rajinikanth explained Sanatana Dharma and the importance of communal harmony. He said, "All religions were created to help humans understand God and realise the God within themselves. Knowing God is different, understanding is different and realising is different."

 

Rajinikanth further said, "For every religion, there was a founder, except for the Hindu religion. This is Sanatana Dharma, which means puratana (ancient). Vedas were the sounds produced by sages when they were in a deep trance. It's not easy to understand the Vedas, so they simplified them and turned the essence of the Vedas into Upanishads. That became Thathwamasi, 'I am that.' I am not this body, I am not this mind. I'm that. I am one with the universe. And since Upanishads were also difficult to understand, it was simplified into Bhagavad Gita. In Bhagavad Gita, Krishna is not a god but a supreme consciousness. And Arjuna is mortal, a consciousness. Bhagavad Gita is about super consciousness speaking with consciousness."

 

Lal Salaam gets banned?

Lal Salaam, starring Rajinikanth in a cameo role, has been in trouble. According to media reports, the film has been banned from release in Kuwait. Lal Salaam is described as a cricket drama that will address religious issues. As a result, the sports drama film has been banned from release in Kuwait, as films with anti-Muslim content are restricted in the country. However, the makers have yet to confirm the news.

February 5th, 2024 at 15:57 IST

