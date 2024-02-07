Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 19:35 IST

It's controversial/ Rajinikanth-Thalapathy Vijay's 'Rivalry': How 'Crows And Eagles' Comparisons Led To Intense Fan Wars

The internet is talking about Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay's alleged dispute. Here's everything you need to know about the 'rivalry' between the two stars.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rajinikanth and Vijay Thalapathy
Rajinikanth and Vijay Thalapathy | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Celebrity fan wars often take centre stage and the recent clash between the followers of superstars Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay has made it to the headlines. What started as a tale about an eagle and a crow turned into a controversy that echoed across social media platforms.

How did the Rajinikanth and Vijay's alleged feud begin?

The narrative began when Rajinikanth shared a story during an event last July, drawing a parallel between crows and eagles. Vijay's fans perceived it as a veiled dig at their idol, sparking heated debates and even tragic consequences which included a fan’s death.

Breaking his silence at the audio launch of his upcoming film Lal Salaam, Rajinikanth clarified that the eagle-crow story wasn't aimed at anyone, including Vijay. He stressed its positive intent and dismissed notions of rivalry while expressing his pride in watching Vijay grow as an artist.

Addressing the misunderstanding, Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth also revealed how Vijay had been like family to them since childhood. She recounted an incident when Rajinikanth advised a young Vijay to focus on studies before pursuing acting while appreciating the actor's discipline, hard work and talent.

Rajinikanth urged fans to avoid unfair comparisons and said that Vijay's success is a result of his dedication. Regarding Vijay's entry into politics, Rajinikanth expressed no competition and advocated against unwarranted comparisons.

When a fan lost his life because of Rajini-Vijay's alleged dispute

The dispute between Rajinikanth and Vijay fans escalated in 2020, resulting in a tragic incident where a person lost their life during a clash over pandemic-related donations. The rivalry escalated on social media proving the intense loyalty and occasional conflicts within the fan bases of these two South Indian cinema legends.

As the drama unfolds, Rajinikanth's upcoming film Lal Salaam directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, is slated for release on February 9, 2024. Vijay on the other hand will be next seen in The Greatest Of All Time, which will release on Pongal next year.

Published January 28th, 2024 at 19:35 IST

