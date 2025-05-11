Ravi Mohan-Kenishaa Francis Receive Massive Backlash For Brazen Public Appearance After Aarti Alleges Abandonment, Financial Crisis

Updated May 11th 2025, 16:38 IST
Ravi Mohan seems to have moved on quickly after his separation from wife Aarti Ravi in 2024. While his estranged wife continues to level serious allegations, the actor made another public appearance with his girlfriend. Unfazed by the claims made by Aarti, Ravi Mohan, along with Kenishaa Francis, attended a wedding reception on May 10.
On May 10, Ravi Mohan attended the wedding reception of film producer Ishari Ganesh's daughter in Chennai. The actor was accompanied by his rumoured girlfriend Kenishaa, who seemed to be familiar with everyone else at the event. Photos and videos of the actor duo from the reception are now doing the rounds on social media.
Earlier this week, the actors also attended the sangeet ceremony together. This marked their first public appearance after Ravi's separation from his wife. Following their outing, Aarti Ravi penned an extensive note on social media alleging that she had supported the actor for 18 years of his life, only to face betrayal in the end. She added that the actor has ‘abandoned’ their sons and has stopped supporting them financially as well. She alleged that the bank had issued them a home eviction notice on the actor's insistence. In her note, Aarti also took an indirect dig at Kenishaa, whose appearance with Ravi Mohan confirmed rumours of them having an affair.
After Aarti's moving note, social media users sided with her. After Ravi's recent appearance with his rumoured girlfriend, the actor has received a massive backlash online. Several social media users have labelled him as ‘shameless’ for arriving hand-in-hand with Kenishaa after betraying his wife. While some supported the actor for moving on after the separation, others questioned him for not even spending time with his sons. This also comes after a series of cryptic posts made by Kenishaa, which talked about the nature of relationships. Aarti Ravi is yet to react to Ravi Mohan and Kenishaa Francis' latest outing.
Published May 11th 2025, 16:38 IST