Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar Addresses Lesbian Accusations Openly After Deepak Chahar Raps Kunickaa Sadanand For Commenting On Her Sexuality

Bigg Boss 19: The controversial reality show is now in its final leg. The Family Week is over and the last kin to enter the show was Malti's cricketer brother Deepak Chahar. After three months that the participants have spent inside the BB house, top 9 remain. This week, apart from house captain Shehbaz Badesha, everyone else is nominated. As Salman Khan returns to host the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, it is expected that one or more contestants will be eliminated.

In the past few weeks, Malti Chahar's sexuality has become a hot topic of discussion. During an interaction with Tanya Mittal, Kunickaa Sadanand said she was "sure" that Malti is a lesbian. This rattled up things outside the house more than it did inside. Many started to speculate openly about Malti's sexuality on social media and edits of her with Farrhana Bhat went viral. Rohit Shetty, who hosted the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes last week, also pulled up Kunickaa for discussing Malti's personal matters openly with other contestants. When she tried to defend herself, Rohit schooled her further.

Kunickaa and Tanya were seen discussing Malti's sexuality during their conversation | Image: X

When Malti's brother Deepak entered the Bigg Boss house as a guest, he also discussed the matter with Kunickaa and explained to her that such speculations will lead to issues for the family and Malti beyond the show. It is here that Malti shared that Kunickaa's son Ayaan apologised to her on his mother's behalf. She also clarified that she was not a lesbian as the discussion happened in front of her brother.

Meanwhile, Deepak also corrected Amaal Mallik for speaking ill about his sister to everyone in the house behind her back. He also reassured Amaal that Malti has not spoken bad about him to anyone inside the house. Deepak exited after he shared some tips related to the game with his sister.