Santhanam's DD Next Level Controversial Song Kissa 47 Altered After ₹100 Crore Lawsuit For Hurting Religious Sentiments

Filmmaker and actor Santhanam’s upcoming movie DD Next Level or Devil's Double Next Level has courted trouble over objectionable song lyrics in the film's Kissa 47 track. The song has been deemed controversial by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which also demanded ₹100 crore in compensation from the team for "hurting religious sentiments".

However, after severe backlash and threats surrounding its release, set for May 16, the makers have deleted the controversial portion of the track and Santhanam also set the record straight in the matter while offering an apology.

Tamil film Devil's Double Next Level stars Santhanam in the lead role | Image: X

Kissa 47, a rap song, has the lyrics, “Srinivasa Govinda… Govinda Hari Govinda” (referring to Lord Venkateswara). The protagonist of the film uses the word "Govinda" in a derogatory manner, according to TTD member Bhanuprakash Reddy. The video of the song is already circulating on YouTube and other social media platforms and has further escalated the controversy.

“Sanathana Dharma has become an easy target in the entertainment field. Will actors create such content and videos if it involves hurting the sentiments of other faiths?” Reddy questioned while speaking at a press meet. According to reports, BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit has already filed police complaints at various places. The complaints said that they would approach the Censor Board if the objectionable song or portions of it were not removed.