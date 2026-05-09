When TVK Chief Vijay Refused To Play Chief Minister In This 1999 Film

Actor turned politician Thalapathy Vijay is eyeing the Chief Minister seat following the Tamil Nadu state assembly election. While political negotiations are on in order for his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form the government in the state, an old report about him turning down a film has resurfaced

When Vijay said no to playing the Chief Minister

Thalapathy Vijay films have always been laced with political themes. Much before his entry in mainstream politics, the actor played roles of vigilante, government officials and protector of society. One such film in which the actor could have played the role of Chief Minister of stater was Mudhalvan (1999).

The cult-classic Tamil movie, which was later remade in Hindi as Nayak, was first offered to Vijay. However, the TVK chief turned down the role at the time, reportedly over his remuneration for the project. The movie eventually featured Arjun, Manisha Koirala, and Raghuvaran in lead roles.

An icon to date, Mudhalvan explored the concept of one-day CM. Directed by Shankar, the movie was a high-stakes drama that followed the life of a journalist who secured an interview with the Chief Minister of TN. The interview quickly goes south when the reporter irks the minister in power by pointing out his inadequacies. This results in the CM challenging the journalist to take up his role for a day and ensure a corruption-free, smooth running of the state. The movie is available to stream on Sunnxt and Netflix.



Also Read: Vijay's Clip As 'Honourable CM Of Tamil Nadu' In Jana Nayagan Goes Viral

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