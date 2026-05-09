When TVK Chief Vijay Refused To Play Chief Minister In This 1999 Film
While TVK Chief Thalapathy Vijay is facing a hung assembly following the Tamil Nadu State Assembly Elections, an old report of him turning down the role of playing Chief Minister in a movie has resurfaced.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Actor turned politician Thalapathy Vijay is eyeing the Chief Minister seat following the Tamil Nadu state assembly election. While political negotiations are on in order for his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form the government in the state, an old report about him turning down a film has resurfaced
When Vijay said no to playing the Chief Minister
Thalapathy Vijay films have always been laced with political themes. Much before his entry in mainstream politics, the actor played roles of vigilante, government officials and protector of society. One such film in which the actor could have played the role of Chief Minister of stater was Mudhalvan (1999).
The cult-classic Tamil movie, which was later remade in Hindi as Nayak, was first offered to Vijay. However, the TVK chief turned down the role at the time, reportedly over his remuneration for the project. The movie eventually featured Arjun, Manisha Koirala, and Raghuvaran in lead roles.
An icon to date, Mudhalvan explored the concept of one-day CM. Directed by Shankar, the movie was a high-stakes drama that followed the life of a journalist who secured an interview with the Chief Minister of TN. The interview quickly goes south when the reporter irks the minister in power by pointing out his inadequacies. This results in the CM challenging the journalist to take up his role for a day and ensure a corruption-free, smooth running of the state. The movie is available to stream on Sunnxt and Netflix.
Also Read: Vijay's Clip As 'Honourable CM Of Tamil Nadu' In Jana Nayagan Goes Viral
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What's happening in Tamil Nadu?
Amid ongoing political negotiations in Tamil Nadu following the fractured Assembly verdict, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TKS Elangovan on Saturday said Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) should first try to secure support from other political parties before approaching the Governor. This comes after TVK rejected AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran's claims over the party's MLA-elect Kamaraj's letter extending support to Vijay for a coalition government in Tamil Nadu. TVK, which won 108 seats, has sought support from several smaller camps to touch the magical number of 118 seats in the 234-seat Assembly. The CPI and CPI(M), which have two seats each, and Congress, with five seats, had already extended their support to the Vijay-led TVK to move forward with a change from the traditional Dravidian DMK-AIADMK duopoly.
Also Read: DYK Trisha Was Once Engaged But Called Off The Wedding Because...
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