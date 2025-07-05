Second Innings! Suresh Raina All Set To Make Acting Debut In Tamil Movie | Watch Teaser

Updated 5 July 2025 at 15:20 IST
Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina is set to make his acting debut in a Tamil film under the production of Dream Knight Stories (DKS) banner. Taking to their Instagram handle, DKS shared a video, announcing Suresh's casting in the upcoming film. The video featured Raina entering a cricket stadium with fans cheering on for him. Feels like second innings for Raina will be similar to his first as a cricketer.
As per the announcement video, the film is expected to be based on cricket. It is directed by Logan and is produced by D Saravana Kumar under the banner of DKS. While sharing the video, the makers wrote, "Welcoming Chinna Thala @sureshraina3 on board for #DKSProductionNo1!"
Indian cricketer Shivam Dube, who plays Raina's former IPL team Chennai Super Kings, officially unveiled the name of the production house and its logo. Raina is one of the most loved personalities in Chennai, owing to his impeccable performance in the Chennai Super Kings franchise.
Raina is also considered one of the best middle-order batters produced by India and was the first Indian player to have a century across all formats of the game. In 322 international matches, Raina has scored 7,988 runs at an average of 32.87 and a strike rate of over 92. He scored seven centuries and 48 fifties in 291 innings, with the best score of 120. The left-handed batter won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013.
