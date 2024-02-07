Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 22:37 IST

Shamna Kasim Breaks Down At Devil Audio Launch As Mysskin Says 'He Wants To Be Her Son In Next Life'

Devil actress Shamna Kasim recently broke down at the movie's audio launch event after composer Mysskin heaped praise on her.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mysskin, Shamna Kasim
Mysskin, Shamna Kasim | Image:Youtube screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a heartwarming moment at the audio launch of his brother Aathithyaa’s upcoming film Devil, director Mysskin showered immense praise on actor Shamna Kasim. Known for their collaboration in the film Savarakathi, Mysskin expressed deep admiration for Shamna who is fondly known as Poorna and described her as one of those rare individuals one encounters in life.

Mysskin heaps praise on Shamna Kasim

During his speech, Mysskin conveyed the depth of their relationship and talked about Shamna's purity and the profound love they share. He went on to mention that their connection transcends societal opinions and is truly divine. Reflecting on Shamna's recent marriage to an individual in Dubai, Mysskin confessed his initial resistance, expressing concern about its potential impact on her career.

He candidly shared his desire to have seen her more frequently if she had married someone locally. Mysskin further said, “In life, you have your mother, sister, and wife. And beyond all the three, you will get to meet that one woman. Poorna is the one for me. I keep wishing that I would want to be born as her son in the next life.”

Advertisement

Shamna Kasim broke down after hearing Mysskin’s praise

Praising Shamna's acting talent, Mysskin added, “She is also an incredible actor. A definition for acting in English goes as ‘living truthfully in an imaginary situation’. Many keep wondering if they have done the shot well. Very few people can forget themselves while acting. Poorna is one such actress.”

Advertisement

Shamna got visibly moved by Mysskin's words and teared up during his speech. 

Advertisement

Mysskin, who primarily works as a director, addressed his debut as a composer in the film Devil. He expressed a shift in focus towards music in his future endeavours. In addition to his musical ventures, Mysskin provided updates on his directorial projects. While Pisaasu 2 awaits its release, he is currently engaged in a film titled Train, featuring acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi.

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 22:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi Knows Only Kejriwal Can Challenge Him So...: Atishi on ED Raids

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. Canara Bank hits 52-week high on stock split announcement

    Business News10 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. Sidda Playing Politics: BJP Ahead of K'taka Congress' Delhi Protest

    Politics News19 minutes ago

  5. Delhi Court To Hear ED Complaint Against Kejriwal Skipping Summons Today

    India News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement