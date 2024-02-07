Advertisement

In a heartwarming moment at the audio launch of his brother Aathithyaa’s upcoming film Devil, director Mysskin showered immense praise on actor Shamna Kasim. Known for their collaboration in the film Savarakathi, Mysskin expressed deep admiration for Shamna who is fondly known as Poorna and described her as one of those rare individuals one encounters in life.

Mysskin heaps praise on Shamna Kasim

During his speech, Mysskin conveyed the depth of their relationship and talked about Shamna's purity and the profound love they share. He went on to mention that their connection transcends societal opinions and is truly divine. Reflecting on Shamna's recent marriage to an individual in Dubai, Mysskin confessed his initial resistance, expressing concern about its potential impact on her career.

He candidly shared his desire to have seen her more frequently if she had married someone locally. Mysskin further said, “In life, you have your mother, sister, and wife. And beyond all the three, you will get to meet that one woman. Poorna is the one for me. I keep wishing that I would want to be born as her son in the next life.”

Shamna Kasim broke down after hearing Mysskin’s praise

Praising Shamna's acting talent, Mysskin added, “She is also an incredible actor. A definition for acting in English goes as ‘living truthfully in an imaginary situation’. Many keep wondering if they have done the shot well. Very few people can forget themselves while acting. Poorna is one such actress.”

Shamna got visibly moved by Mysskin's words and teared up during his speech.

Mysskin, who primarily works as a director, addressed his debut as a composer in the film Devil. He expressed a shift in focus towards music in his future endeavours. In addition to his musical ventures, Mysskin provided updates on his directorial projects. While Pisaasu 2 awaits its release, he is currently engaged in a film titled Train, featuring acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi.