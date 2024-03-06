×

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 23:24 IST

Sivakarthikeyan Heaps Praises On Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Says 'More Than Animal, I'm Fan Of His...'

Sivakarthikeyan, in a recent interview, expressed his admiration for Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and said that he loves his craft.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sivalkarthikeyan
Sivalkarthikeyan (L), Sandeep Reddy Vanga (R) | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
 Sivakarthikeyan, who is busy with his upcoming film Amaran, took some time out to heap praise on director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He expressed his admiration for the Animal director's storytelling talents and more than that he is a fan of Vanga's interviews.

 Sivakarthikeyan is a fan of Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Speaking at a movie event in Chennai, the Ayalaan actor said that he is happy to see Sandeep and loves his craft. "I love the way you use music, sir. I was thrilled watching Animal films. More than his films, I am a fan of his interviews. He's super straightforward in his answers," he added.

(A file photo of Siva | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Siva | Image: Instagram)

Released last year in December, Ranbir Kapoor-led film created a heavy buzz on the internet owing to its storyline and continues to dominate the headlines. The film divided the audience into two camps - one hailed the storyline, while another opposed glorifying domestic violence and other wrong things.

(A file photo of Vanga | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Vanga | Image: Instagram)

Animal broke the records at the box office

Despite earning negative to mixed reviews from the critics and audience, the film broke several records at the box office. The film had the fourth-biggest advance booking in Hindi cinema and the third-highest for 2023 after Jawan and Pathaan. Box Office India declared the film an "All Time Blockbuster".

(A still from Animal | Image: Instagram)
(A still from Animal | Image: Instagram)

What's next for Sivakarthikeyan?

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures Films India, the action war drama stars Sai Pallavi in a pivotal role. The film is an adaptation of the book series India's Most Fearless by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, where Siva is portraying the role of Major Mukund Varadarajan. The film also stars Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Hanun Bawra, Ajaey Naga Raaman, Mir Salman, Gaurav Venkatesh and Shreekumar. 

Published March 5th, 2024 at 23:24 IST

