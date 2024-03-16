Advertisement

Sivakarthikeyan is currently shooting for his next film tentatively titled SK23 in Pondicherry. The actor along with Rukmini Vasanth, has kicked off with the second schedule and a photo from the sets is going viral on the internet.

Viral photos of Sivakarthikeyan and Rukmini Vasanth from the SK23 set

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared a photo showcasing director AR Murugadoss explaining the scene to the actors. Seeing the image, it seems like a fight scene in a canteen-like set-up as Siva sports bruises on his forehead and cheeks. Rukmini is seen standing beside him on a table. In the film, Siva is touted to play a college student. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

"Actor @Siva_Kartikeyan, Director @ARMurugadoss's new project #SKxARM 's second schedule has started. The shoot is progressing at a rapid pace," read the caption.

Actor @Siva_Kartikeyan - Director @ARMurugadoss 's new project #SKxARM 's second schedule has started ❤️‍🔥



What else do we know about SK23?

The 23rd project of Sivakarthikeyan's career went on floors last month. It will most likely his the theatres this Diwali. The makers are yet to reveal the entire cast and their release plan. Initially, Murugadoss was brought on board to direct a venture starring Vijay, but he was subsequently ousted and began working on the same project with Sivakarthikeyan instead. The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography handled by Sudeep Elamon, and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad.

What's more for Sivakarthikeyan?

Apart from SK23, Siva is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action-war drama Amaran, helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The film also stars Sai Pallavi in the lead role, and Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Hanun Bawra, and Shreekumar, in supporting roles. The film is an adaptation of the book series India's Most Fearless by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, based on Mukund Varadarajan. The makers are yet to announce the release date.