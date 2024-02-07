Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 19:45 IST

Sudha Kongara Visits Mani Ratnam On Thug Life Set, Photos Leave Kamal Haasan Fans Disappointed

Sudha Kongara recently paid a visit to long time collaborator Mani Ratnam on the sets of his Kamal Haasan starrer, Thug Life, also sharing pictures.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sudha Kongara and Mani Ratnam on the sets of Thug Life
Sudha Kongara and Mani Ratnam on the sets of Thug Life | Image:sudhakongara/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Director Sudha Kongara is currently in the midst of mounting the official Hindi remake of her 2020 hit, Soorarai Pottru. Recently she decided to pay a visit to Mani Ratnam on the sets of his big banner project, the Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life. Kongara even shared pictures from the spontaneous afternoon.

Sudha Kongara pays a visit to Mani Ratnam


Sudha Kongara took to her social media handles to share photos from what was an impromptu meet up with director Mani Ratnam on the sets of his film, Thug Life. Sudha and Ratnam, as informed in the photos, were also joined by director Bejoy Nambiar. The adjoining caption expressed how being on a Mani Ratnam set was akin to an immediate energy boost for her. While one would expect film lead Kamal Haasan to feature in the photos, so was not the case which left fans slightly disappointed.

The caption to the post read, "Energy Booster - Mani Sir's sets! #ManiRatnam   #ThugLife #KH234" Action drama film Thug Life stars Kamal Haasan in the lead. The script for the same has been penned by Mani Ratnam in collaboration with the veteran actor. The film also marks the actor-director duo teaming up after a gap of 37 years. Thug Life also boasts of an ensemble cast comprising of names like  Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan, Abhirami, Nassar, Gautham Karthik, Joju George and Aishwarya Lekshmi. Notably, the music for the film is being composed by AR Rahman.

Sudha Kongara and Mani Ratnam go a long way back


Not many know that Sudha Kongara and Mani Ratnam have shared a long spanning professional relationship. Before marking her debut as a director, Kongara worked with Mani Ratnam as an associate director for 7 years. She went on to mark her directorial debut with 2010 film Drohi.

Her most notable work thus far has been the R Madhavan and Ritika Singh starrer Tamil film Irudhi Suttru which was simultaneously filmed and released in Hindi, as Saala Khadoos.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 19:45 IST

