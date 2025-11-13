Sundar C Steps Down from Directing Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Film A Week After Official Confirmation, Cites 'Unforeseen Circumstances'

Director Sundar C has issued an official statement announcing his departure from the highly anticipated Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan film, Thalaivar 173. The movie, officially announced on November 5, made big headlines, with some reports suggesting that it would be legendary actor Rajinikanth's swansong. The director's departure from the project comes as a big shock to fans, who are now swirling conspiracy theories.

On November 13, Sundar C shared an official statement that read, "Due to unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances, I have made the difficult decision to step back from the prestigious project, #Thalaivar173." He also expressed gratitude for getting a chance to collaborate with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. He added, “This venture, featuring the legendary Superstar Thiru. Rajinikanth Avl and to be produced by the illustrious Ulaghanayagan Thiru. Kamal Haasan Avl, was indeed a dream come true for me. In life, there are moments when we must follow the path laid out for us, even if it diverges from our dreams. My association with these two icons goes back a long way, and I will always hold them in the highest regard. The special moments we have shared over the past few days will be cherished forever by me. They have taught me invaluable lessons, and I will continue to seek their inspiration and wisdom as I move forward.”



Also Read: Confirmed: Not Lokesh Kanagaraj Or Nelson Dilipkumar, This Filmmaker Will Direct Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan Starrer

Sundar C added that he will continue to extend his ‘guidance’ to the movie despite his formal exit. He concluded by writing, "Please accept my sincere apologies if this news has disappointed those who had eagerly anticipated this venture. I am committed to making it up to you and promise to continue bringing you entertainment that keeps your spirits high. Thank you for your unwavering support and understanding. It means the world to me, and I look forward to creating more memories with you all."

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are yet to react to the development. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on Pongal 2027. An update on the new director is awaited.