Suriya Starrer Vaadivasal To Go On the Floors Soon? Producer Vetrimaaran Gives BIG Update

Suriya's project Vaadivasal has been in development for over four years now. In the latest development, the film’s producer has finally given an update on the project in a recent interaction. Suriya also has another project named Retro with director Kartik Subbaraj in the pipeline.

Latest update on Suriya’s upcoming film Vaadivasal

In a recent chat with Behindwoods, the film’s producer said, “Suriya is ready to begin the shoot, while the director was involved in the works of Viduthalai Part 2. That film has now been released.” Moreover, the producer also said that the film is in the final stage of development in London and the film will soon go on floors.

File photo of Suriya | Source: Instagram

For the unversed, Vaadivasal is based on author CS Chellappa's novel by the same name and Suriya will play the lead role of a bull-tamer. The film started its shoot in September, 2020 but stopped due to lockdown. Despite announcing the film and sharing a glimpse of Suriya's training, there has been no official update about Vaadivaasal for sometime now.

Suriya’s upcoming project

Suriya is set to return to the big screen following his last release, Kanguva. The actor has collaborated with director Kartik Subbaraj for the film titled Retro. Karthik Subbaraj unveiled the final title of Suriya44, which is now Retro. He also shared the first look of the film, showcasing Suriya in a completely fresh avatar as a gangster or a man with intense anger issues. In his social media post, the filmmaker captured the essence of the film with themes of love, laughter, and conflict.

Poster of Suriya’s Retro | Image: X