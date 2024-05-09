Advertisement

Suriya recently attended an industry event, his welcome in which, took him by surprise. The moment, captured on camera, is in relation to the actor's much loved cameo as Rolex, in 2022 film Vikram. Accompanying Suriya for the event, was the actor's manager Rajasekar Pandian.

Suriya revisits Rolex from Vikram



Suriya's cameo as Rolex, was arguably one of the highlights of Lokesh Kanagaraj's 2022 Kamal Haasan starrer, Vikram. Though brief, the quirky cameo left quite the impact, on the minds of the audience. Suriya recently attended an industry party, the DJ in which turned out to be an avid Suriya fan.

EXCLUSIVE video @Suriya_offl na !

En music ah off pannitinga...😄🤩❤️#Kanguva pic.twitter.com/AsQ05MnmRj — Online Suriya Fans Team™ (@OnlineSuriyaFT)

As Suriya made his entry in the premise, the DJ switched up the music to that of Rolex's unmissable score, from Vikram. Suriya seemed pleasantly surprised as he recognised the tune, sporting a beaming smile as he met and shook hands with everybody. The DJ momentarily turned off the score, presumably to switch to another track. Suriya however, immediately asked him to revert to the Rolex score - a gesture which clearly indicated how fond he is of the character.

Suriya is gearing up for Kanguva



Suriya last appeared on screen, back in 2022. The actor has been on a hiatus ever since, mounting his ambitious pan-India project, Kanguva. 2022 is also the year Kamal Haasan's Vikram released, in which Suriya stepped in for a cameo as Rolex. He also made a brief appearance - as himself - in R Madhavan's National Award winning film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, the same year.

Suriya will next be seen in Kanguva, notably in a double role, as suggested by a recent poster release. The film will also be marking Bobby Deol's debut in the Tamil film industry, as he takes on the role of Udhiran. Disha Patani, Nataraja Subramaniam and Jagapathi Babu, among others, too hold pivotal roles.The film is eyeing a release within this year. Also in the works for the actor, is a cameo in Sudha Kongara's Sarfira.