Updated January 10th, 2024 at 19:57 IST
Suriya wraps up shoot for Kanguva, teases film will be 'huge'
Kanguva marks the 42nd project of Suriya, who reportedly will be playing 6 roles in the film.
Suriya, the lead actor of Kanguva, recently took to his social media page to share a major update about the upcoming big-scale actioner. Sharing a still from the film, Suriya informed that he had finished his shooting portions for the film.
An entire unit filled with positivity, Suriya penned about Kanguva shoot
Suriya penned in his X post, “My last shot done for kanguva! An entire unit filled with positivity! It’s a finishing of one and beginning of many..! Thank you dearest, and team for all the memories! #Kanguva is huge n special can’t wait for you all to see it on screen! #Family #Missing”
Kanguva, which stars Suriya in the lead role, has been one of the most awaited Tamil movies ever since its announcement. The film is reportedly mounted on a lavish scale, shot at multiple real locations like Goa, Kerala, Kodaikanal, Rajahmundry besides a lavish studio set in Chennai, with the technical crew making painstaking efforts to get the right look of spectacle and fantastical elements for their film. Reportedly, Kanguva is being made on a budget of approximately 300 crore.
A few weeks ago, Kanguva’s producer KE Gnanavel Raja had confirmed that they are planning to attain as many screens as possible - both domestic and international - for Kanguva’s release. He added, “We are planning big - Overall, Kanguva will release in a total of 38 languages in dubbed versions.”
Kanguva also marks Tamil debut for Bobby Deol, Disha Patani
Kanguva marks the tenth directorial venture for filmmaker Siva, whose last film was the 2021 Rajinikanth-starrer Annaathe. Reportedly Suriya will be seen playing 6 different roles in this narrative that promises to blend realism and fantasy.
Besides Suriya, Bollywood stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani would be making their Tamil debut with this film. National award winning music director Devi Sri Prasad is composing music for the film.
Kanguva makers are tentatively planning for a Summer 2024 release, although no date has been announced yet.
Published January 10th, 2024 at 19:36 IST
