×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 11:51 IST

Tamannaah Bhatia Pens Gratitude Note Ahead Of Paiyaa Re-Release: It Feels Extremely Special

Paiyaa, which released in 2010, starred Tamannaah Bhatia opposite Karthi. The actress recently penned a gratitude note for the film's slated re-release.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Tamannaah Bhatia in Paiyaa
Tamannaah Bhatia in Paiyaa | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia has a packed 2024 ahead of her. The actress has a spate of projects currently in the works. These include John Abraham's Vedaa, the Tamil-language Aranmanai 4, Odela 2 in Telugu and the Shraddha Kapoor led Stree 2. Amid the same, the actress took the time out to express the gratitude she felt, at one of her older films being slated for a proper theatrical re-release.

Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia expresses gratitude for Paiyaa's re-release


N Lingusamy's Paiyaa is up for a theatrical re-release on April 11. In lieu of the same, Tamannaah took to her Instagram handle to share the poster of the film. Coupled with it, was a lengthy note expressing gratitude to the audience for showering endless love on the film. Not just this, she also gave a shoutout to the cast and crew of Paiyaa for leaving her with lasting memories.

Advertisement

The caption to the post read, "It feels extremely special to see that even after 14 years, the love for #Paiyaa still remains strong I feel so good to see the affection & love the movie is still receiving after all this time. I’m filled with excitement and can’t wait for all of you to experience the magic of Paiyya on the big screen once more. Absolutely thankful to #N. Linguswamy sir, @karthi_offl , @itsyuvan and the entire cast & crew for the amazing memories #Paiyaa re-releasing in theatres on 11th April, 2024"

Advertisement

What is Paiyaa about?


Paiyaa features Karthi in the role of Shiva, an unemployed graduate who falls in love with Tamannah's Charulatha. On a drive down to Mumbai, the pair are chased down by two different gangs for separate reasons. The high-octane chase forms the premise for the rest of Paiyaa.

Advertisement

Directed by N Lingusamy, the film had released in theatres back on April 2, 2010. This year, marked its 14th anniversary. 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 11:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

NCB nabs Jaffer Sadiq

Who Is Jaffer Sadiq

a few seconds ago
Arvind Kejriwal

AAP Moves Supreme Court

2 minutes ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex

3 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma and Justin Langer

Langer on Rohit Sharma

6 minutes ago
PM Narendar Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

7 minutes ago
Border

Is Border 2 In Works?

8 minutes ago
You Asked For It, Now Pay: SC To Gautam Navlakha on Rs 1.6 Cr Bill For Security During House Arrest

SC to Gautam Navlakha

10 minutes ago
Sreeleela, Sivakarthikeyan

Sreeleela-Siva Groove

10 minutes ago
Dhanush

Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Split

14 minutes ago
Nana Patole Car Accident

Nana Patole Car Accident

15 minutes ago
Vijay on GOAT set in Russia

Vijay's Viral Video

16 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia in Paiyaa

Tamannaah Revisits Paiyaa

17 minutes ago
Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh Faasil On Aavesham

17 minutes ago
iPhone

Apple India

18 minutes ago
Congress Gave Away Katchatheevu to SL, Now Silent on Matter: PM Modi

Katchatheevu Issue

22 minutes ago
education news, students, exam

NIFT Admit Cards Out

23 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Pacer Prasad's BIG 3

24 minutes ago
Crime

Builder Shot Dead

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How Do Fenugreek Seeds Promote Hair Growth?

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  2. Man Sues 50 Women For Calling Him A Bad Date In California

    World13 hours ago

  3. Bengaluru Lawyer Falls Victim to Elaborate Scam, Forced to Strip

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Dinesh Karthik names India star he had UNPLEASANT relationship with

    Sports 13 hours ago

  5. Will 'Kingpin' Kejriwal Get Relief Like Sanjay Singh? How Things Stand

    India News14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo