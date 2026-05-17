Aarti Ravi's Mother Hits Back At Ravi Mohan's 'Blackmail' Allegations, Says Controversy Is Taking Toll On Estranged Couple's Teen Son

The marital dispute between Ravi Mohan (formerly Jayam Ravi) and his estranged wife Aarti Ravi has taken another ugly turn. Following a social media escalation, the PS 1 actor held a press conference on Saturday in which he levelled serious allegations against his ex-wife and her family while vowing to halt his acting projects until their divorce is finalised. In the evening of the explosive press conference, Aarti's mother and film producer Sujatha Vijayakumar addressed the issue briefly and made arguments in favour of her daughter.

Aarti Ravi's mother speaks in her defence

Following the explosive press conference of Ravi Mohan, Aarti Ravi has not made a public statement yet. However, the press caught up with her mother at a public event held the same evening. In measured words, the producer denied all claims made by Ravi Mohan.

She mentioned, “There was an interview in Vikatan magazine in 2008 that explained this. I am looking for it now. It reveals who got blackmailed and who cut their wrists to get married.” She also rubbished his claims of Aarti controlling his finances and explained that he was only fulfilling his duty as a son-in-law. Addressing the issue of Keneeshaa being cyberbullied, Sujatha claimed that she would get in touch with the Cyber Crime branch to find out the truth about who escalated the alleged ‘bullying’.



Also Read: Who Is Ravi Mohan? Trisha's Co-star Battling Ugly Divorce With Aarti

Sujatha also said, “In Tamil Nadu, when injustice is done to women, everyone speaks up. Millions of people comment on Aarti’s posts. I won’t accept if he says that two or three particular people supported her. I would like to not speak further on this matter, as it would be contempt of court. I have faith in the law. Give us time to answer all these allegations.”



Also Read: Ravi's Estranged Wife Pens Boastful Note After Keneeshaa Confirms Split

Advertisement

A file photo of Aarti Ravi and her mother | Image: Instagram

As per a regional publication, Aarti's mother flagged concerns about her teenage grandsons getting disturbed by the couple's marital dispute. As per OnManorama, she shared, “The reason I am not exaggerating this is that my grandson is writing his 10th standard exams and is under a lot of stress due to this issue. He has seen everything he should not have seen at a young age. That’s why he’s under a lot of stress.”



Also Read: Ravi Makes 7 Explosive Claims Amid Ugly Divorce Battle, Breakup

A public statement by Aarti Ravi in reply to Ravi Mohan's allegation is awaited. It must be noted that the matter of their divorce is subjudice currently.