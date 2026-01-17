Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil Box Office Collection Day 3: Jiiva's Comedy Film Offers Respite On Pongal As Biz Jumps By 66%

The Tamil box office was ready for fireworks ahead of Pongal as Thalapathy Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan was set to release on January 9. However, the much-hyped action drama got postponed last minute. Sivakarthikeyan's political drama Parasakthi, set in the 1960s, got a clear run over the festive weekend but it received bad initial reviews and is currently struggling at the ticket window. While fans were in for a very disappointing festive period at the movies, Jiiva's comedy drama Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil has sprung a pleasant surprise with its initial run after releasing on January 15.

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil's box office run so far detailed

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil collected ₹1.5 crore on day 1. The biz jumped to ₹2.7 crore on day 2 and rose again to ₹4.5 crore on day 3. On day 3, the rise in collection was over 66%, which is a very promising sign. Since Parasakthi has failed to impress watchers, the audience is now lining up for Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil and its collection is growing by very healthy margins. Moreover, since the reported budget of the film is just ₹10 crore, it will earn back its investment in the first weekend itself. Thereon, it's all profit it can pocket during its run.

Jiiva's Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil released on January 15 | Image: X