Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 6: Chiranjeevi's Film Surpasses Prabhas' The Raja Saab, Inches Towards ₹150 Crore Mark

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu released on January 12 and has turned out to be a big hit. It has grossed ₹200 crore worldwide and is performing very well over the Sankranthi weekend in India. In the first week, the film has managed to remain rock steady at the box office and its collections have not declined even during the weekdays. The Telugu film is well past the ₹135 crore mark in India and will certainly enter the ₹150 crore club as its first week winds up on Sunday (January 17).

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu goes all guns blazing at box office

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has minted ₹139.85 crore in 6 days since its release. This also includes the ₹9.35 crore it made from paid premieres on January 11. As the trend indicates, the film is certain to hit ₹200 crore in India. An added advantage to its run is that there are no new Telugu releases till the end of the month and MSG will get to attract more footfalls.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is direwcted by Anil Ravipudi | Image: X

Meanwhile, MSG has also surpassed the collection of Prabhas' much-hyped horror-comedy The Raja Saab, which arrived in cinema halls on January 9. The Raja Saab biz in nine days stands at ₹136.75 crore. This movie, despite its ₹400 crore budget and big promises made by director Maruthi, has fared poorly and has emerged as a box office disaster.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad set to become Chiranjeevi's highest grossing film

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu marks the box office comeback of megastar Chiranjeevi after the underwhelming performance of his last film Bholaa Shankar (2023). MSG is also on track to become Chiranjeevi's highest grossing film, surpassing Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which earned approximately ₹245 crore worldwide.