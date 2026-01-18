Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil Box Office Collection Day 4: Jiiva's Pongal Release Continues To Soar

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil Box Office Collection Day 4: This Pongal, Jiiva has delivered a surprise hit in TTT. While Pongal was supposed to witness the release of Thalapathy Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan, a delay in CBFC clearance postponed the movie last minute. Other Pongal release, Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi was expected to perform better since it got a solo run from January 10. However, the '60s set political drama received mixed reviews and after a decent opening, the collections declined fast.

While Pongal was turning out to be a major disappointment for the fans, Jiiva's TTT, released on January 15, has sprung a big surprise, witnessing good footfalls.

Advertisement

TTT continues to grow at box office

TTT opened to ₹1.5 crore. The numbers jumped to ₹2.9 crore on day 2. However, Saturday and Sunday turned out to be tremendous as the figures soared over ₹5 crore mark. In 4 days, Jiiva's TTT has minted ₹15.15 crore. Since it is made on a modest budget of ₹10 crore, it has already recovered its investment and is now on track to increase the profit margin.

By the time TTT winds up its run, it may even emerge to be Jiiva's highest grossing film. However, steady numbers over the coming week are crucial for the film.

Advertisement

Jiiva's TTT is set in a village and follows the life of the Panchayat leader | Image: X

What is Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil about?