Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil Box Office Collection Day 4: Jiiva's Pongal Release Continues To Soar
While Pongal was turning out to be a major disappointment for movie fans, Jiiva's TTT, released on January 15, has sprung a big surprise and is witnessing good footfalls.
Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil Box Office Collection Day 4: This Pongal, Jiiva has delivered a surprise hit in TTT. While Pongal was supposed to witness the release of Thalapathy Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan, a delay in CBFC clearance postponed the movie last minute. Other Pongal release, Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi was expected to perform better since it got a solo run from January 10. However, the '60s set political drama received mixed reviews and after a decent opening, the collections declined fast.
TTT continues to grow at box office
TTT opened to ₹1.5 crore. The numbers jumped to ₹2.9 crore on day 2. However, Saturday and Sunday turned out to be tremendous as the figures soared over ₹5 crore mark. In 4 days, Jiiva's TTT has minted ₹15.15 crore. Since it is made on a modest budget of ₹10 crore, it has already recovered its investment and is now on track to increase the profit margin.
By the time TTT winds up its run, it may even emerge to be Jiiva's highest grossing film. However, steady numbers over the coming week are crucial for the film.
What is Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil about?
TTT is director Nithish Sahadev's Tamil debut. It is a social satire set against the backdrop of a village. The story follows Jeeva Ratnam, the Panchayat head of the village. As the elections approach, he decides to visit Ilavarasu’s house, as his daughter Soumya is getting married. The equation between Ilavarasu and his neighbor Mani wasn’t that great due to some past grudge. Jeeva, who wants the vote of everyone in the village, has the task of managing gigantic egos. How he manages to do that is what is shown in Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil.
