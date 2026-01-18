Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Emerges As 1st HIT Of 2026, Collects ₹157 Crore In 1st Week

Megastar Chiranjeevi has delivered the first hit of 2026 in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The family comedy entertainer is directed by Anil Ravipudi. He has emerged as the undisputed king of Sankranthi box office and has delivered back-to-back hits on the festive occasion in the past few years. With Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, he has given Chiranjeevi the hit he desperately needed.

The first week run of the Telugu film has ended on Sunday (January 18). It has minted around ₹158 crore in its first seven days at the box office. Overseas too, the reception has been very good. The production house, Shine Screens, shared that MSG has become Chiranjeevi's highest grossing film worldwide in such a short span of time. The latest release has surpassed the collection of 2019 release Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy to claim the top slot in the list of Chiranjeevi's hits.

The film is scoring big across key international markets. MSG has already grossed over $2.4 million in North America. It is also storming the box office in other overseas territories, crossing A$353,000 in Australia and £217,000 in the UK, with the numbers still climbing.

MSG is Chiranjeevi's highest grossing movie worldwide | Image: X

For director Anil, this is his fourth Sankranthi hit in a row, with earlier successful ventures being the 2019 entertainer F2: Fun and Frustration, Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020) and Sankranthiki Vasthunam (2025).

