Thalapathy 69: This Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer After H Vinoth, Karthik Subbaraj

After Vijay announced his political entry and launched his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, there has been a lot of speculations surrounding his upcoming, untitled film Thalapathy 69. While the project is officially unannounced, it will be the Leo actor's last movie before he forays into politics. Amid rumours over who will come onboard to direct the film, Vetrimaaran seems to have become the hot favourite.

Another director joins the race to helm Thalapathy 69

Amid reports of Karthik Subbaraj, Atlee, H Vinoth being in line to direct to Thalapathy 69, another name has joined the list. Acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran, whose last outing Viduthalai Part 1 earned critical acclaim, is reportedly one of the top contenders to direct Thalapathy 69. While the project itself is still unannounced, DVV Entertainment is reportedly backing the project. If this collaboration does happen, it will mark Vijay's first film with Vetrimaaran.

Whether or not the collaboration will actually happen will become clear in time. But the new update about one of the most-anticipated films in Kollywood has surely got fans excited and guessing.

Vijay announces his retirement from films

Thalapathy Vijay in a statement issued as he announced his political entry announced his retirement from films after completing his current work commitments. He made it clear that even though he will not compete in the 2024 general elections nor lend support to any political party, he will be contesting the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

He also confirmed quitting films leaving fans guessing about his last venture, the yet untitled Thalapathy 69. Vijay is officially attached to one project for now, Venkat Prabhu's The Greatest Of All Time, which will release on Pongal 2025. It will see the actor in double actors.