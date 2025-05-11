Netizens Point Out Kangana Ranaut For Using Pakistani Song In Her Reel

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram account to share a reel from her recent trip to Jaipur. In the video, the actress could be seen enjoying quality time in the midst of nature at what appeared to be a palace hotel. While fans of the actress turned politician appreciated her post, some social media users objected to her song choice.

Kangana Ranaut's song choice for reel comes to the internet's notice

On May 11, Kangana Ranaut shared a video of herself dancing with peacocks and plucking mangoes from a tree. She captioned the post, “Zinda rehne keliye sirf ek cheeze zaruri hai aur woh hai zindagi, hope we don’t just live but also remain alive and lively as well." However, the actress used the song Ranjheva Ve by music duo Zain and Zohaib in the background.

Also Read: Big B Reacts To Fan Greeting Him With Operation Sindoor Placard At Jalsa

As per reports, Zain and Zohiab are a Qawwali band based in Lahore, Pakistan. However, the song of the duo used by Kangana Ranaut in her post is a Punjabi song by the duo from 2023. Nevertheless, social media users advised her not to use songs from Pakistani artists in her posts. This comes after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting imposed a strict ban on Pakistani content and artists in India. Several comments on Kangana's post cautioned her about using a Pakistani song and reminded her of the heightening tension at the border.

A screengrab of the comments on Kangana Ranaut's post | Image: Instagram

Kangana Ranaut strongly condemns the Pahalgam terror attack, hails the Indian Armed Forces for quick action against terrorism

On April 23, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram account to strongly condemn the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent, unarmed tourists. The actress wrote, "They open fire at civilians who had nothing on them to defend them, every war in the history has been fought in the battlefield only, since these napusanks [impotent] have got weapons they are shooting unarmed innocent people, how to fight with these cowards, who want to fight only outside of the battlefield (sic)." In another post, she wrote, "Terrorism has a religion and so do victims (sic)."



Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra Wishes Mom-to-be Kiara Advani On Mother's Day

On May 7, after the Indian Armed Forces successfully launched Operation Sindoor, Kangana took to her account to hail the defence forces. She wrote, May god protect those who protect us. Wishing our forces safety and success. #operationsindoor.” She reiterated that citizens of India can be assured of their safety under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to ANI, she said, "Our security forces protect us, may God protect them...PM Modi named this operation as Operation Sindoor....Pradhan Mantri ji ke saath hum sab ka manobal hai," ( All of us are with the Prime Minister with all our strength). While our mothers and daughters watched, their husbands were gunned down...those deaths are being avenged."

A screengrab of Kangana Ranaut's post | Image: Instagram