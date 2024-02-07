Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 13:29 IST

Rajinikanth Reacts To Thalapathy Vijay's Announcement To Enter Politics, Quit Films | Watch

Eyeing the 2026 Assembly elections when the term of the incumbent DMK government ends, Thalapathy Vijay on Friday announced the launch of his political party.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Thalapathy Vijay with Rajinikanth
Thalapathy Vijay with Rajinikanth | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Eyeing electoral success in the 2026 Assembly elections when the term of the incumbent DMK government ends, Thalapathy Vijay on Friday announced the launch of his political party, claiming people of Tamil Nadu were “yearning” for a change. Following the big announcement, several celebrities congratulated Vijay for his political entry. Now, a video of Rajinikanth congratulating Thalapathy Vijay has gone viral on social media.

 

Rajinikanth congratulates Thalapathy Vijay

A video of Rajinikanth has been making the rounds on the internet. In the video, Rajinikanth can be seen arriving at the airport with his. Reportedly, he was off to shoot for his Vettaiyan. At the airport, someone asked Rajinikanth about Thalapathy Vijay's recent political party announcement. Responding to the question, Rajinikanth radiated happiness and said "best wishes." Check the video below.

Advertisement

Thalapathy Vijay eyes 2026 Assembly elections

Vijay on Friday announced the launch of his political party in the state, following a string of film industry personalities into politics, and setting his sights on winning the 2026 assembly elections. In a statement here, the 49-year-old Vijay announced the launch of his party 'Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam', expressing concern over the current political situation that is "fraught with administrative deterioration, corruption and divisive politics" that impedes unity.

 

Setting his target on electoral success in the 2026 assembly elections in the state, the actor -- now turned politician -- claimed that the people of Tamil Nadu are "yearning" for a change. Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam would loosely translate to Tamil Nadu Victory Party. The announcement prompted spontaneous celebrations from Vijay’s fans and supporters as they took to the streets and online fora to express their joy.

Speculations were rife for some time about the actor taking the political plunge in a state known for stars graduating from cinema to politics, such as the late veterans M G Ramachandran, J Jayalalithaa and Vijayakant.

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 13:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  2. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  4. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  5. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement