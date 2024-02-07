Advertisement

Eyeing electoral success in the 2026 Assembly elections when the term of the incumbent DMK government ends, Thalapathy Vijay on Friday announced the launch of his political party, claiming people of Tamil Nadu were “yearning” for a change. Following the big announcement, several celebrities congratulated Vijay for his political entry. Now, a video of Rajinikanth congratulating Thalapathy Vijay has gone viral on social media.

Rajinikanth congratulates Thalapathy Vijay

A video of Rajinikanth has been making the rounds on the internet. In the video, Rajinikanth can be seen arriving at the airport with his. Reportedly, he was off to shoot for his Vettaiyan. At the airport, someone asked Rajinikanth about Thalapathy Vijay's recent political party announcement. Responding to the question, Rajinikanth radiated happiness and said "best wishes." Check the video below.

Rajinikanth about Vijay political entry pic.twitter.com/ExuI0zHeyo — Karthik Ravivarma (@Karthikravivarm) February 6, 2024

Thalapathy Vijay eyes 2026 Assembly elections

Vijay on Friday announced the launch of his political party in the state, following a string of film industry personalities into politics, and setting his sights on winning the 2026 assembly elections. In a statement here, the 49-year-old Vijay announced the launch of his party 'Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam', expressing concern over the current political situation that is "fraught with administrative deterioration, corruption and divisive politics" that impedes unity.

Setting his target on electoral success in the 2026 assembly elections in the state, the actor -- now turned politician -- claimed that the people of Tamil Nadu are "yearning" for a change. Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam would loosely translate to Tamil Nadu Victory Party. The announcement prompted spontaneous celebrations from Vijay’s fans and supporters as they took to the streets and online fora to express their joy.

Speculations were rife for some time about the actor taking the political plunge in a state known for stars graduating from cinema to politics, such as the late veterans M G Ramachandran, J Jayalalithaa and Vijayakant.

(With inputs from PTI)