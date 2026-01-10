Jana Nayagan Producer Shares First Reaction Amid Legal Tussle With CBFC And Madras HC Hearing: We Sincerely Apologise...

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) refused to greenlight Thalpathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, which led to the movie not being released on its scheduled date, January 9. The makers of the movie announced the news of the film's delay a day before its scheduled release and stated that a new release date would be announced soon. Amid a legal tussle with CBFC, the makers have now shared their first reaction to the movie skipping Pongal release in a video message.

Producer Venkat K Narayana of KVN Production addressed the fans of Vijay and the movie following the news of the film's delay. In a heartfelt speech, he explained the legal issue and gave a timeline of the censorship formalities. He shared, “The film was submitted to the CBFC on 18 December 2025, which was viewed by the examining committee. And on 22 December 2025, we received an email stating the film would be granted a UA 16+ certificate, subject to a few changes. We incorporated the suggested changes and submitted the film."

Narayana added that they were informed of the movie being sent to the revising committee only a few days before the release, on January 5. He argued, “With the time running out to approach the revising committee and without knowing who the complainant was, we approached the Honourable High Court.” The Madras High Court heard the matter on January 6, 7 and 9th and reserved its judgment. The matter will be taken up again on January 21.



In his message, the producer also mentioned that the movie deserved a fair screening since it is Thalapathy Vijay's final film. He added, “This has been an extremely emotional and difficult moment for everyone who has poured their heart, soul and years of hard work into this film. Above all, we firmly believe that Thalapathy Vijay sir deserves the farewell he has earned through decades of love from his fans." Apologising to the fans for the unprecedent delay, the makers said that the matter is currently subjudice and ‘beyond their control’.



