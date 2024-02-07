Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 20:46 IST

Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT Stunt Director Spills The Beans About How The Film Is Shaping Up

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer GOAT - Greatest of All Time, was tentatively titled Thalapathy 68. The film is being directed by Venkat Prabhu.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Thalapathy Vijay in GOAT
Thalapathy Vijay in GOAT | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Thalapathy Vijay is currently in the midst of filming for his next big banner project, GOAT - The Greatest of All Time. The Venkat Prabhu directorial concluded 2023 with an unveiling of the first look and title of the film. The stunt master for the film has now shared an important update about the progression of the film.

GOAT is well on track


Dhilip Subbarayan, the stunt master for GOAT, who has choreographed the action sequences in the film, recently shared updates regarding the film. In an interview with YouTube channel CineUlagam, Subbarayan shed light on the genre of the film, which people have had a mixed perception about. Subbarayan confirmed that GOAT will have equal doses of action as well as emotional drama.

Not just this, the stunt master stated how the team has completed filming for four pivotal action sequences with one or more montages of the same intensity being planned. Subbarayan also shared how in order to craft the same, he has allocated a total of ninety days for the filming of the same. Additionally, multiple advanced techniques are also being used in the film. There have also been speculations about the film reportedly having an element of time travel in the film which Subbarayan reserved his comments on.

Where is team GOAT headed next?


Thalapathy Vijay and team GOAT were previously canning out a key schedule of their film in Bangkok. The film is currently in the midst of their Chennai schedule. Post this, team GOAT will be heading to Sri Lanka for their next schedule. 
GOAT will notably feature Thalapathy Vijay in a double role - both as a teenager and a middle aged man.

As a matter of fact, one of the posters for the film also features both versions of Vijay. In lieu of playing the role of a teenager, Thalapathy Vijay had also debuted a clean-shaven look in front of his fans, which had sent them into a frenzy. 

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 17:10 IST

