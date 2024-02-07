Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 21:53 IST

Thalapathy Vijay To Bid Adieu To Films: Where Do GOAT, Thalapathy 69 Stand?

On February 2, Thalapathy Vijay announced his future plans to entirely retire from films, committing himself to public service through his political party.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sarkar, Thalapathy Vijay
Sarkar (2018) featured Vijay as an outsider confronting the corruption against the system and fighting it. The film made Rs 253 crore worldwide over its Rs 120 crore budget. | Image:Image: IMDb
Thalapathy Vijay recently took the internet by storm as he announced his retirement from acting. The much-loved actor, also known for his philanthropic pursuits has decided to commit to the latter full-time, something he intends on doing through his newly formed political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam. Prior to officially retiring however, Thalapathy Vijay has promised to complete filming for all the projects he has been signed on for, thus far.

What is the update on GOAT?


The first look from Venkat Prabhu directorial GOAT - The Greatest of All Time, was released recently, just as the year turned. The film will interestingly feature Thalapathy Vijay in a double role, and may even have the element of time travel as a core theme. Team GOAT will soon be commencing a crucial Sri Lanka schedule taking ahead the filming.

As per a recent X interaction between Prabhu and producer Archana Kalpathi, the release date for the film is set for Pongal 2025. The director recently took to his X handle to share, "It will be #TheGreatestofAllTime PONGAL @archanakalpathi what say" To this, Kalpathi responded, "Yes absolutely. It is going to be #ThalapathyPongal #TheGreatestofAllTime" The film will feature Thalapathy Vijay along side Srinidhi and SJ Suryah among others.

Will Thalapathy 69 see the light of day?


While Thalapathy 69 stands confirmed as a project, there has been no official intimation on the potential cast or even who it is to be helmed by. Directors H Vinoth and Karthik Subbaraj are reportedly the frontrunners when it comes to helming the project. H Vinoth's Kamal Haasan starrer project - KH233 stands shelved, opening up the director's schedule to potentially work with Vijay. Karthik Subbaraj on the other hand, is reportedly also working on his next post the success of Jigarthanda Double X. 

Thalapathy 69, as per a 123Telugu report, will be bankrolled by DVV Movies. An official announcement, as per the report, is expected sometime around March or April.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 21:53 IST

